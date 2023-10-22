Janhvi Kapoor masters glow in handwoven tissue gold saree [Photos]

Janhvi Kapoor has turned the spotlight into a bonafide disco ball in her latest fashion extravaganza! She’s not just rocking a handwoven tissue gold saree; she’s mastering the art of the ethereal glow like no other. Janhvi Kapoor is proving that she’s not just a star; she’s a shining constellation in the fashion galaxy. So, get ready to dive into the world of luminous elegance, because Janhvi’s here to teach us all how to light up a room – and our hearts!

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor’s look

Janhvi Kapoor is shining like a superstar in her latest outfit. She’s wearing a handwoven tissue gold saree, and it’s like something out of a fairy tale. What makes it even more special is the gold antique thread embroidery that turns the saree into a work of art. It’s not just clothing; it’s pure magic, and we can’t help but fall in love with it. The saree is from the racks of Manish Malhotra.

Janhvi’s beauty game is strong too. Her wavy hair flows like a beautiful river, and her eyes have a dewy, dreamy look that’s hard to resist. Her lips are painted in a lovely shade of pink, and she looks like a walking beauty guide.

And let’s not forget those stunning ear studs – they add the perfect touch of elegance to the whole look. These pictures are not just pictures; they’re like beams of sunshine and glamour.

Check out photos:

Janhvi Kapoor is not just owning the glow; she’s taking it to a whole new level. She’s like a fashion queen who knows how to steal the show. So, get ready to be enchanted because Janhvi Kapoor is here to light up your day!