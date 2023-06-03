Janhvi Kapoor shares unseen picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Film producer Boney Kapoor recently took to social media to commemorate his and the late Sridevi’s 27th wedding anniversary in a touching post. With heartfelt nostalgia, he shared the precise date, year, and venue of their wedding alongside a charming picture from their vacation in Venice.

The captured moment depicted the couple beaming at the camera, dressed in matching black jackets, while enjoying a boat ride through the enchanting canals of Venice.

Janhvi Kapoor reshares the post

Janhvi Kapoor shared the post on her social media stories. Sharing the picture, while Janhvi didn’t say anything, we could decipher the emotions that flowed along. Have a look-

The beautiful throwback picture featuring Sridevi-Boney Kapoor

The picture not only radiates joy and love but also serves as a show to the enduring bond they shared. Boney Kapoor’s heartfelt post not only pays tribute to their cherished memories but also provides a glimpse into the love and togetherness they experienced during their marriage. It is a touching tribute to their extraordinary journey and a reminder of the indelible mark left by their union in the hearts of their admirers.

Following the passing of Sridevi in February 2018 while attending a family wedding in the UAE, it became evident that she was Boney Kapoor’s second wife. Together, they were blessed with two daughters: Janhvi, aged 26, and Khushi Kapoor, aged 22.

Prior to his marriage with Sridevi, Boney had been married to Mona Shourie Kapoor, who tragically succumbed to cancer in 2012. From their union, they had a son named Arjun Kapoor, aged 37, and a daughter named Anshula Kapoor, aged 32. In the wake of Sridevi’s untimely demise, Boney found solace and support in the unwavering bond shared among his four children, who have grown closer to one another. Their unity and solidarity have become pillars of strength for Boney during these challenging times, nurturing a strong familial connection that brings them solace and companionship.