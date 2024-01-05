Janhvi Kapoor shines in handwoven jamdani blue saree, see photos

Janhvi Kapoor captivates in a stunning azure ensemble, gracing the lens for a captivating ELLE photoshoot. Dressed in a handwoven small silk circled dot jaamdani saree crafted by Akaaro, the actress exudes elegance and sophistication. Complementing her attire is the exquisite BVLGARI serpenti viper necklace, bracelet, and ring, adorned with white gold and diamonds, all from the renowned Bvlgari collection. Kapoor effortlessly completes the look with her luscious wavy locks and a subtle dewy makeup, showcasing a perfect blend of style and grace.

Beyond her sartorial splendor, Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the film industry by embracing roles that diverge from the conventional path often taken by star kids. Unlike the usual gravitation towards mainstream, high-energy entertainers, she has displayed versatility in her choices. In Netflix’s Ghost Stories, Kapoor ventured into the horror genre, captivating audiences with a mature and nuanced performance. This departure from the norm continued in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Good Luck Jerry, where she embodied diverse characters, radiating warmth and assurance.

Her work in Mili stands out

Notably, Kapoor’s standout role to date is in the survival film, Mili, where her acting prowess is put to the test. In this performance, she not only meets but surpasses expectations, showcasing a depth of character and a commitment to substance over mere glamour in the film industry. Kapoor’s deliberate choice to prioritize roles that contribute to the richness of her body of work underscores her commitment to artistic growth and meaningful storytelling. As she continues to make her mark, Janhvi Kapoor emerges not only as a fashion icon but also as a formidable talent in the world of cinema.