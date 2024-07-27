Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Three Distinct Looks for Uljha Promotions

Janhvi Kapoor is promoting her upcoming film, Uljha, and has been spotted in three distinct looks showcasing her versatility and style. The actress is playing the lead role of Suhana Bhatia in the film, which is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Vineet Jain under Junglee Pictures.

– Look 1: Floral Chic

Janhvi visited the sets of Big Boss OTT S3 to promote Uljha. She wore an off-shoulder floral-printed top paired with a long skirt featuring a modern twist on the traditional saree style. Her hair was brushed back, and she opted for pointy eyeliner, minimal makeup, and jewelry, exuding a gorgeous and effortless look. This outfit perfectly captures the essence of a summer promotional event.

– Look 2: Officer-Inspired

Janhvi donned a deep blue coat-patterned full-sleeve shirt paired with matching wide-leg bottoms for another promotional event. The coat featured a batch, giving her an officer-like appearance. Her hair was styled in a back-brushed open look, and she sported pointy eyebrows and eyeliner with minimal makeup. This look is a nod to her character in the film and showcases her ability to pull off a professional and sleek appearance.

– Look 3: Power-Meets-Mystery

Janhvi opted for a chic black blazer paired with a sheer black skirt for a more formal event, exuding power and mystery. The semi-transparent skirt added a touch of sophistication, while her minimalistic makeup and sleek hairdo kept the focus on the outfit, making it a perfect choice for the event. This look showcases Janhvi’s ability to portray a glamorous and sophisticated appearance.

Overall, Janhvi Kapoor’s promotional event looks for Uljha have been a testament to her versatility and style. With the film’s release just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to see her shine on the big screen.