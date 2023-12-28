Janhvi Kapoor takes sass on edge in red latex dress, see photos

When it comes to pushing fashion boundaries, Janhvi Kapoor is a trailblazer, and her recent Instagram post on December 27 proves just that. Boasting a massive following of over 23 million on the platform, the ‘Dhadak’ actor showcased her daring style in a set of captivating pictures. Channeling the vibes of American TV personality Kim Kardashian, Janhvi turned heads in an all-red latex ensemble that was nothing short of show-stopping.

A closer look at the outfit

The outfit of choice was a high-neck, full-sleeve latex dress, hugging her figure with striking intensity. Opting for a minimalist approach, the actress skipped the jewelry, letting the boldness of the dress take centre stage. Adding a touch of allure to the ensemble was her wet-looking hairstyle, elevating the overall oomph quotient.

Check out photos:

Janhvi’s makeup game was equally on point, with a focus on accentuating her eyes through impeccable winged eyeliner. The look was completed with generous applications of highlighter, adding a radiant glow, and nude lips with a subtle hint of red. In this sizzling display of fashion audacity, Janhvi Kapoor once again proves that she’s not just an actor but a trendsetter, effortlessly blending elegance with a daring edge.

Netizens in awe

One wrote, “Spiderwoman got her power, but still confuse about her costume designs, so just red…”

Another wrote, “now everyone wishes for this santa”

Well, definitely Janhvi Kapoor is owning the colour, red. What do you think? Let us know in the comments