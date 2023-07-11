ADVERTISEMENT
Janhvi Kapoor Turns 'Bawaal' In Green Saree

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming OTT film Bawaal. The actress dropped her new look in a green saree to promote her film. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Jul,2023 00:35:25
Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her new film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The teaser of the film was released and buzzed all over the internet. In contrast, the actress is now actively promoting her film. Today she dropped a new Bawaal picture on her Instagram, flaunting her figure. Let’s check out her new promotional look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal Look.

The beautiful shared the newest pictures on her profile in her Bawaal avatar. In the shared photos, she is seen wearing a plain green saree with stones embedded border paired with a contrasting blue halter low neckline blouse. A small stud earring accessorized her look.

Janhvi left her hair loose while her smokey eye makeup blushed cheeks, and glossy lips rounded her style. The close-up pictures defined her beauty. She flaunted her figure throughout the photoshoot. She captioned her post, “Bawaal (with a green heart smiley and clock emoji).” Janhvi’s new avatar is grabbing attention. You can opt for a style like hers for your farewells or for small functions. She looked like the epitome of elegance in her green saree style.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 21st July 2023.

Did you like Janhvi Kapoor’s new saree look? Share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

