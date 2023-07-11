ADVERTISEMENT
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Muse In Sparkling Floral Bodycon; See Bawaal Pics

Janhvi Kapoor has constantly attracted headlines with her gorgeousness. Yet again, her new floral glam is creating Bawaal on the internet; check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Jul,2023 22:05:35
Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her new film Bawaal directed by very famous director Nitesh Tiwari who has also directed films like Dangal and Chichhore. In contrast, the diva yesterday appeared in a green chiffon saree for her promotion, and her sultry looks created became the talk of the town. Today she is in the limelight for her new promotional look in a floral bodycon dress, creating Bawaal on the internet.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal Floral Look

The 26-year-old shared new pictures on her profile. For her new promotional look, she opted for a floral look. The actress wore a sparkling green bodycon gown embellished with yellow and pink sequin flowers. The lace sleeves and bodycon fit defined her look. She left her hair loose and smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and luscious lips elevated her glam.

She captioned her post, “#Bawaal (with flower and fire heart emoji).” The actress flaunted her backless glam in the first picture. At the same time, her beautiful smile added to her beauty. She is the epitome of elegance throughout her photoshoot.

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Muse In Sparkling Floral Bodycon; See Bawaal Pics 832851

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Muse In Sparkling Floral Bodycon; See Bawaal Pics 832852

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Muse In Sparkling Floral Bodycon; See Bawaal Pics 832853

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Muse In Sparkling Floral Bodycon; See Bawaal Pics 832854

Bawaal also featured Varun Dhawan in key role. The film has been in buzz ever since the release of the teaser. Also, the film will release on 21st July 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

Did you like Janhvi Kapoor’s new look? Share your thoughts in the comments section and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

