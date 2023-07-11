Janhvi Kapoor Turns Muse In Sparkling Floral Bodycon; See Bawaal Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her new film Bawaal directed by very famous director Nitesh Tiwari who has also directed films like Dangal and Chichhore. In contrast, the diva yesterday appeared in a green chiffon saree for her promotion, and her sultry looks created became the talk of the town. Today she is in the limelight for her new promotional look in a floral bodycon dress, creating Bawaal on the internet.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal Floral Look

The 26-year-old shared new pictures on her profile. For her new promotional look, she opted for a floral look. The actress wore a sparkling green bodycon gown embellished with yellow and pink sequin flowers. The lace sleeves and bodycon fit defined her look. She left her hair loose and smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and luscious lips elevated her glam.

She captioned her post, “#Bawaal (with flower and fire heart emoji).” The actress flaunted her backless glam in the first picture. At the same time, her beautiful smile added to her beauty. She is the epitome of elegance throughout her photoshoot.

Bawaal also featured Varun Dhawan in key role. The film has been in buzz ever since the release of the teaser. Also, the film will release on 21st July 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

Did you like Janhvi Kapoor’s new look? Share your thoughts in the comments section and follow IWMBuzz.com.