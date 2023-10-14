Janhvi Kapoor Unveils Her Fashionista Vibes In One-piece Dresses, One-shoulder To Strapless

The powerhouse of talent, Janhvi Kapoor is not just a skillful performer on-screen but also a fashion enthusiast. She has the knack for effortlessly styling in risky dresses to ethereal traditional outfits. The actress proved her fashionista vibes in the last 24 hours with her two different appearances in two different outfits. Let’s take a look below.

For the grand launch event of OPPO Find N3 Flip Phone, Janhvi Kapoor made a gorgeous appearance in a strapless gown. The diva wore a strapless black bodycon gown with a V-neckline. Embellished with beautiful white pearls, her dress looks beautiful with the bow detailings around her cl*avage. With her minimal makeup and accessories, pink lips and open hairstyle complete her appearance. With that style, she is exuding darling vibes.

Image: Instagram

On the other hand, simultaneously for Elle Beauty Awards 2023, Janhvi graced the red carpet in the sparkles of glittery gown by Tanya Ghavri. The one-shoulder accentuates her beautiful neckline, followed by a bodycon gown. The cut-out on her curves adds an extra dose of hotness. At the same time, the thigh-high slit details give her a sense of sensuality. She creates a glamorous fashion moment with silver heels, nude lips, and an open hairstyle. She grabbed our attention with her silver sparkle at the event.

Image: Instagram

Did you like Janhvi Kapoor’s glam? Let us know in the comments box.