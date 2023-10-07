Movies | Celebrities

Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck

Janhvi Kapoor, in the latest photos, shows her sassiness in the yellow dress glam and makeup. Her new avatar in the photos made fans lovestruck. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Oct,2023 18:00:06
Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck 859278
  • Highlights
  • Janhvi Kapoor styles herself in a yellow dress.
  • Janhvi looks alluring in the minimal makeup and glam.
  • Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and other fans are lovestruck.

The charming Janhvi Kapoor never misses a moment to make us fall in love with her beauty. Not just her fashion sense but her alluring look often makes us wonder about her. And yet again, the diva mesmerizes fans with her yellow dress glam and makeup in her alluring appearance, leaving fans lovestruck.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Yellow Dress Glam.

Sharing this new set of beautiful photos, Janhvi, in the caption, revealed that it’s the post packed up photos. “Post pack up portraits of a dreamer.” Known to pull off every avatar effortlessly, Janhvi, this time too, shows her capability in the alluring looks.

In the images, she can be seen posing on the table, supporting her face with her hands, and looking into the camera with dreamy eyes. The yellow strapless dress accentuates her beautiful shoulders, collarbones, and jaw-dropping neckline. However, Janhvi’s makeup was perfect, making her look like a dream. Her appearance is complete with an open, messy hairstyle, basic eyeliner, shiny contoured cheeks, and nude pink lipstick.

Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck 859270

Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck 859271

Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck 859272

Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck 859273

Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck 859274

Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck 859275

Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck 859276

Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck 859277

Throughout the photoshoot, Janhvi looks mesmerizing, nothing less than a fairytale princess. Her beautiful smile, quirky expressions, and that sensuousness made fans go crazy.

Manish Malhotra, in the comments, wrote, ” Beautiful.” A user in the comments said, “Wow.” While the second user wrote, “You are the dream we all have.” The third commented, “Khoobsurat.”

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor to Shanaya Kapoor: Celeb inspired ‘embellished’ essentials 849859
Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor to Shanaya Kapoor: Celeb inspired ‘embellished’ essentials
Ananya, Suhana, and Janhvi Serve up some edgy glam in lehenga choli designs [Photos] 856084
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor serve up some edgy glam in lehenga choli designs [Photos]
Inside Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Parisian flair [Photos] 855873
Inside Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s Parisian flair [Photos]
Janhvi Kapoor’s heavy embroidered lehenga choli design can be your go-to festive staple 855297
Janhvi Kapoor’s heavy embroidered lehenga choli design can be your go-to festive staple
Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion 845182
Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion
Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855144
Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena’s Picks

Latest Stories

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia's Sunny Day Vibes In Photos 859306
Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sunny Day Vibes In Photos
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Update: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Twin In Matching Black T-Shirts 859400
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Update: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Twin In Matching Black T-Shirts
"Pehla Nasha song is one of the most prominent love anthems in the world", says Udit Narayan on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 859396
“Pehla Nasha song is one of the most prominent love anthems in the world”, says Udit Narayan on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Up your ruffle game in mini dress like Hansika Motwani [Photos] 859298
Up your ruffle game in mini dress like Hansika Motwani [Photos]
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi embark on a dreamy Dubai getaway 859311
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi embark on a dreamy Dubai getaway
Kareena Kapoor Khan's thrilling comeback in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, shares photo from sets 859357
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s thrilling comeback in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, shares photo from sets
Read Latest News