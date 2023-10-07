Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Dress Glam And Makeup Looks Alluring, Fans Lovestruck

Highlights

The charming Janhvi Kapoor never misses a moment to make us fall in love with her beauty. Not just her fashion sense but her alluring look often makes us wonder about her. And yet again, the diva mesmerizes fans with her yellow dress glam and makeup in her alluring appearance, leaving fans lovestruck.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Yellow Dress Glam.

Sharing this new set of beautiful photos, Janhvi, in the caption, revealed that it’s the post packed up photos. “Post pack up portraits of a dreamer.” Known to pull off every avatar effortlessly, Janhvi, this time too, shows her capability in the alluring looks.

In the images, she can be seen posing on the table, supporting her face with her hands, and looking into the camera with dreamy eyes. The yellow strapless dress accentuates her beautiful shoulders, collarbones, and jaw-dropping neckline. However, Janhvi’s makeup was perfect, making her look like a dream. Her appearance is complete with an open, messy hairstyle, basic eyeliner, shiny contoured cheeks, and nude pink lipstick.

Throughout the photoshoot, Janhvi looks mesmerizing, nothing less than a fairytale princess. Her beautiful smile, quirky expressions, and that sensuousness made fans go crazy.

Manish Malhotra, in the comments, wrote, ” Beautiful.” A user in the comments said, “Wow.” While the second user wrote, “You are the dream we all have.” The third commented, “Khoobsurat.”

