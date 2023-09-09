Jawan Celeb Review: Vignesh Shivan calls it ‘Entertaining blast’, Arjun Kapoor hails SRK, and more

In a cinematic explosion that’s left Bollywood buzzing, Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest blockbuster, “Jawan,” has not only set the box office on fire but also ignited a wave of praise and admiration from some of the industry’s biggest stars. With a jaw-dropping 129 crore opening, “Jawan” has shattered records and earned the hearts of both fans and fellow celebrities alike. From Vignesh Shivan’s “Entertaining blast” to Arjun Kapoor’s declaration of SRK as the “only king,” the movie is enjoying a royal reception. And if that’s not enough, Rakul Preet Singh has bowed down to SRK and hailed Deepika Padukone’s impactful cameo. Buckle up, because “Jawan” has taken Bollywood by storm, and it’s all anyone can talk about!

Vignesh Shivan goes all praise for Jawan

Taking it to Instagram stories, Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara’s husband wrote, “Not at all surprised !!! Entertaining blassssttttt Congrats to all of you people ! @iamsrk @atlee47”. Nayanthara plays the role of leading lady in the movie Jawan.

Arjun Kapoor hails SRK

Taking it to his Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor hailed SRK as the ‘only king’ and wrote, “#Jawan @iamsrk the one and only King ufff too good…. @nayanthara welcome to our side we ain’t letting go of you now!!! @atlee47 sir wow just wow (fire emoji) @gaurikhan @poojadadlani02.”

Rakul Preet bows down to SRK, calls Deepika’s cameo impactful

Rakul Preet praises Jawan, saying, “I dont have enough words to explain the emotion of watching jawan !! Just” She added, “the world is blown away by your magic bow down sir Nayanthara how gorgeous are you!!”

Have a look-