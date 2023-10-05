Movies | Celebrities

Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, & Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Glam Up Your Saree With Diamond Necklace

Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are queens in South Indian cinema. Take cues to glam up your saree with a diamond necklace.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Oct,2023 07:45:42
  • Highlights
  • Kajal Aggarwal uplifts her sparkling look with the diamond necklace set.
  • Rashmika Mandanna styles her traditional saree look with a choker necklace.
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu sass up her sare glam with the diamond stones choker necklace.

Whether you style yourself in ethnic or western, the sparkling diamond necklace magic always helps to elevate the charm. This time, South queens Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu glam up their saree style with a diamond necklace.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Layered Necklace

The gorgeous Kajal looks beautiful in an ivory stone embroidered saree with a low-neck blouse. But the charm of the diamond necklace uplifts her glow in the photos. The layered choker necklace adorns her neck, giving her an alluring touch. With long earrings, bangles, and a floral hairstyle, she completes her look.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Choker Necklace

Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna balances elegance and style in the green silk saree with a gold border and matching blouse. The diamond embellished and green motif choker necklace single-handedly styles her appearance. The minimal makeup, bun hairstyle, and bindi complete her allure.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Sleek Square Choker Necklace

Give your pastel saree a touch of sophistication just like Samantha Ruth Prabhu in this summer-shaped diamond choker necklace with matching earrings. The white shine of the necklace adds to the charm of the pastel pink saree with a sultry blouse.

Whose diamond necklace is your pick? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

