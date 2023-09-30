Movies | Celebrities

Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty calls Shriya Saran his favourite actress, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

Rishab Shetty, openly professed his admiration for two leading ladies of the Indian film industry. The video capturing this endearing moment has taken social media by storm, where Rishab Shetty not only declared Shriya Saran as his favourite actress but also extended his affectionate sentiments towards the talented Rashmika Mandanna.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Sep,2023 21:00:24
Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty calls Shriya Saran his favourite actress, Rashmika Mandanna reacts 856958

Story Outline:

  • Rishab Shetty praises Shriya Saran and Rashmika Mandanna at SIIMA.
  • Shriya Saran appreciates the heartfelt address.
  • Rashmika Mandanna smiles and acknowledges the warm words from Rishab Shetty.

In a heartwarming moment at the prestigious South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), the acclaimed Kantara actor, Rishab Shetty, openly professed his admiration for two leading ladies of the Indian film industry. The video capturing this endearing moment has taken social media by storm, where Rishab Shetty not only declared Shriya Saran as his favourite actress but also extended his affectionate sentiments towards the talented Rashmika Mandanna.

The SIIMA awards ceremony, known for celebrating excellence in South Indian cinema, witnessed Rishab Shetty’s candid confession that resonated with fans and fellow actors alike. As he expressed his deep admiration for the seasoned actress Shriya Saran, it was evident that his words carried genuine admiration and respect for her stellar contributions to the film industry. Shriya Saran, celebrated for her grace and acting prowess, was overwhelmed by this heartfelt endorsement from Rishab Shetty.

But the sweet surprise didn’t stop there. Rishab Shetty, known for his versatile acting skills, didn’t shy away from expressing his love for the rising star Rashmika Mandanna, who has been captivating audiences with her talent and charm. The camera managed to capture Rashmika’s reaction to this delightful compliment, showcasing her infectious smile and appreciation for Rishab’s warm words.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently gearing up for her highly-anticipated film “Animal” alongside Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, was in high spirits during this memorable SIIMA moment. Her growing popularity and versatile acting have undoubtedly earned her a special place in the hearts of fans and fellow actors alike.

While Rishab Shetty’s expressions of admiration for these leading ladies stole the spotlight, he also made sure to mention his wife, Pragathi Shetty, during this heartwarming moment.

Check out the video:

Rishab Shetty recently won hearts all across the country with her power-packed performance in the movie Kantara. The movie earned crores at the box office. According to reports online, it earned a whopping amount of 406.75 crores worldwide.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Get ready with Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna in chikankari kurtis [Photos] 856711
Get ready with Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna in chikankari kurtis [Photos]
Shriya Saran, Raashi Khanna, And Priya Varrier Are Vision In Modern Dresses, See Photos 856847
Shriya Saran, Raashi Khanna, And Priya Varrier Are Vision In Modern Dresses, See Photos
Crop Top Lehengas: Your Season's Style Secrets from Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna & Nayanthara 856404
Crop Top Lehengas: Your Season’s Style Secrets from Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna & Nayanthara
Party Wear Gowns That Wow: Rakul, Rashmika, and Tamanna show you how [Photos] 856098
Party Wear Gowns That Wow: Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamanna Bhatia show you how [Photos]
Animal Teaser Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s transition from ‘sweetheart’ to ‘badass’ is a visual win 856145
Animal Teaser Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s transition from ‘sweetheart’ to ‘badass’ is a visual win
[Photos] Shriya Saran stuns in peach heavy embroidered saree with deep neck blouse design 855800
[Photos] Shriya Saran stuns in peach heavy embroidered saree with deep neck blouse design

Latest Stories

Kriti Sanon's Pop Color Crop Top And Skirt With Gold Accessories Are Summer Goals 857042
Kriti Sanon’s Pop Color Crop Top And Skirt With Gold Accessories Are Summer Goals
Yamas! Inside Sanaya Irani’s exotic Greece diaries 857249
Yamas! Inside Sanaya Irani’s exotic Greece diaries
Watch! Sara Ali Khan wants to have kids when she turns 32, here's what she said 856938
Watch! Sara Ali Khan wants to have kids when she turns 32, here’s what she said
Tejasswi Prakash's Bustier Mini Dress With Thigh-high Boots Is Made For Cocktail Party 857177
Tejasswi Prakash’s Bustier Mini Dress With Thigh-high Boots Is Made For Cocktail Party
Hina Khan Thanks A Friend For Saving Her From Hospitalization; Read Here 857099
Hina Khan Thanks A Friend For Saving Her From Hospitalization; Read Here
Auto Draft 857053
Nayanthara Hugs Hubby Vignesh Shivan; Pics Exude Perfect Couple Goals
Read Latest News