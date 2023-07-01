Kareena Kapoor completes 23 glorious years in entertainment space, see latest pic

Bollywood’s beloved Kareena Kapoor Khan has reached a remarkable milestone in her illustrious career, completing 23 glorious years in the entertainment industry. The superstar celebrated this special occasion by sharing a captivating picture on her social media. In the photo, Kareena can be seen immersed in the magical world of lights, camera, and action, capturing the essence of her journey in front of the camera.

From ruling the screen as the iconic Poo in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” to melting hearts as the lovable Geet in “Jab We Met,” she’s a powerhouse of talent and sass. With every swish of her designer ensemble and every twirl of her flawless locks, Kareena effortlessly steals the show.

In her heartfelt caption, Kareena expressed her gratitude for the incredible journey she has had, stating that she was “born in front of the camera” and cherishing the memories of these eventful 23 years. With her signature charm and positivity, she confidently declared that she’s ready to conquer the next 23 years with the same enthusiasm and passion that she has exhibited throughout her career.

Check out below-

As fans and well-wishers celebrate this milestone alongside her, Kareena’s message reflects her indomitable spirit and her unwavering commitment to the world of entertainment. Here’s to another 23 years of cinematic brilliance from the ever-charming Kareena Kapoor Khan.