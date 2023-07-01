ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor completes 23 glorious years in entertainment space, see latest pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan has reached a remarkable milestone in her illustrious career, completing 23 glorious years in the entertainment industry. The superstar celebrated this special occasion by sharing a captivating picture on her social media

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jul,2023 06:45:34
Kareena Kapoor completes 23 glorious years in entertainment space, see latest pic

Bollywood’s beloved Kareena Kapoor Khan has reached a remarkable milestone in her illustrious career, completing 23 glorious years in the entertainment industry. The superstar celebrated this special occasion by sharing a captivating picture on her social media. In the photo, Kareena can be seen immersed in the magical world of lights, camera, and action, capturing the essence of her journey in front of the camera.

From ruling the screen as the iconic Poo in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” to melting hearts as the lovable Geet in “Jab We Met,” she’s a powerhouse of talent and sass. With every swish of her designer ensemble and every twirl of her flawless locks, Kareena effortlessly steals the show.

In her heartfelt caption, Kareena expressed her gratitude for the incredible journey she has had, stating that she was “born in front of the camera” and cherishing the memories of these eventful 23 years. With her signature charm and positivity, she confidently declared that she’s ready to conquer the next 23 years with the same enthusiasm and passion that she has exhibited throughout her career.

Check out below-

Kareena Kapoor completes 23 glorious years in entertainment space, see latest pic 822438

As fans and well-wishers celebrate this milestone alongside her, Kareena’s message reflects her indomitable spirit and her unwavering commitment to the world of entertainment. Here’s to another 23 years of cinematic brilliance from the ever-charming Kareena Kapoor Khan.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
The Only Composer Who Could Convince Kareena To Croon
The Only Composer Who Could Convince Kareena To Croon
Govind Nihalani’s Dev, Released on June 11, 2004, Is More Relevant Today Than Ever
Govind Nihalani’s Dev, Released on June 11, 2004, Is More Relevant Today Than Ever
Exclusive: Ahmad Kabir Shadan in Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew
Exclusive: Ahmad Kabir Shadan in Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew
What’s Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Summer Special Lunch?
What’s Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Summer Special Lunch?
Karisma Kapoor’s adorable throwback moment with Kareena Kapoor is sibling goals
Karisma Kapoor’s adorable throwback moment with Kareena Kapoor is sibling goals
Kareena Kapoor Khan praises Urfi Javed’s fashion choices, calls her brave and gusty
Kareena Kapoor Khan praises Urfi Javed’s fashion choices, calls her brave and gusty
Latest Stories
Disha Patani’s irresistible glow is mesmerizing
Disha Patani’s irresistible glow is mesmerizing
Tamannaah Bhatia is cutest ‘late latif’ around, here’s proof
Tamannaah Bhatia is cutest ‘late latif’ around, here’s proof
Sidharth Malhotra is your weather expert, what’s cooking?
Sidharth Malhotra is your weather expert, what’s cooking?
Parth Samthaan is hustling big time, flaunts stunning chiseled physique like a pro
Parth Samthaan is hustling big time, flaunts stunning chiseled physique like a pro
“I was that audience that would get awkward sitting with my family,” Tamannaah Bhatia on intimate scenes on screen
“I was that audience that would get awkward sitting with my family,” Tamannaah Bhatia on intimate scenes on screen
Find Out: Sara Tendulkar’s Favorite Time Of The Year And Thing She Likes
Find Out: Sara Tendulkar’s Favorite Time Of The Year And Thing She Likes
Read Latest News