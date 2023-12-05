Kareena Kapoor Glows In Timeless Ralph Lauren Golden Gown, Take A Look

Kareena Kapoor is the OG fashionista of Bollywood. With her exquisite fashion sense, the actress always keeps her best foot forward; whether it is an Awards function, night party, or festive occasion, her fashion always becomes the talk of the town. And this time, she brings back the timeless Ralph Lauren golden gown. Let’s dive into her look.

Kareena Kapoor’s Golden Glam

The stunning Kareena Kapoor made a grand appearance at an event. She wore a golden gown from the timeless fashion brand Ralph Lauren. The strapless dress emphasizes her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders. The fitting bodice is followed by a long floor-length skirt. The golden dress shines like metal and looks super stylish. With this golden look, Kareena Kapoor grabs our attention.

Kareena Kapoor opts for diamond teardrop dangles to make her appearance more elegant. The sleek hairstyle allows her look to get into the spotlight. The winged eyeliner and black kajal accentuate her beautiful eyes, and the rosy cheeks and nude pink lips complement her appearance. With the black statement clutch, she looks like a star of the night.

Kareena Kapoor shows her charm throughout the photos, posing in striking moments. Her charm in the photos has left us mesmerized, and we can’t get over her.

Did you like Kareena Kapoor’s golden glam? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.