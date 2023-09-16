Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor is floral muse in pink see-through saree, internet calls her ‘hot padosan’

Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma rock Jaane Jaan promotions together in their style file. Scroll below to check on their stunning looks from the event

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Sep,2023 21:10:40
Kareena Kapoor, the eternal fashionista, recently graced our screens in a floral peach pink saree that left the internet buzzing with admiration. She transformed into a floral muse, effortlessly pulling off the see-through saree trend with golden embroidery that added a touch of glamour. The diva paired the six-yard wonder with a stylish sleeveless blouse, proving that she’s always ahead in the fashion game.

But it wasn’t just the saree that stole the show; it was the entire ensemble that screamed elegance. Kareena opted for a stylish side-parted ponytail, dewy eyes, and peach pink lips that perfectly complemented her floral look. To add the final flourish, she adorned herself with beautiful pink beaded drop earrings, sealing the deal as a fashion icon.

The occasion for this stunning traditional avatar was the promotions for the OTT project ‘Jaane Jaan,’ which also features the dashing Vijay Varma as one of the leads. Speaking of which, Vijay shared a couple of pictures with Bebo that had fans swooning. In one of the shots, Kareena sported her signature pout, and in the second picture, Vijay Varma joined the pout party in his stylish white blazer suit. Sharing the pictures, Vijay humorously declared, “In pout we believe.”

About Jaane Jaan

“Jaane Jaan” is an intriguing and suspenseful film directed by the talented filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The story revolves around a single mother and her daughter who find themselves embroiled in a crime. In a twist of fate, they become the subjects of a police investigation, facing potential consequences that could change their lives forever.

Sujoy Ghosh, known for his expertise in crafting gripping suspense thrillers, brings his unique storytelling style to “Jaane Jaan.” With his direction, audiences can expect a rollercoaster of emotions, unexpected plot twists, and a narrative that keeps them on the edge of their seats.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

