Kareena Kapoor Is Pure Bliss In REGAL Floor-sweeping Gown, See Photos

The Boss of Fashion, Bebo (Kareena Kapoor), never takes a back seat when it comes to style. She loves to embrace her beauty in outfits that resemble her charisma and elegance. Proving once again there is none like her, the Jaane Jaan actress graced the moment in a breathtaking floor-sweeping gown.

Recently, Kareena was snapped on the red carpet of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in a mirrorwork floor-sweeping gown. The outfit has an open neckline that accentuates her collarbones. The three-fourth sleeves look charismatic. The fitting bodice has a flowy bottom and an extended trail that sweeps the floor like a regal beauty. She paired her long yellow-golden outfit with an organza dupatta.

But that’s not all! Kareena continues to surprise as she adorns her look with the beautiful necklace piece and matching earrings. The beautiful round ring in her hand is the symbol of regality. She left her shirt hair open to play with her look. The smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and nude glossy lips create visuals that show glamour, glow, and royalty. Dressed in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla attire, she looks nothing short of a fairytale princess.

With the silhouette light, Kareena graced her look in different poses, showcasing her sass and royal choice, leaving us spellbound with her look.

Did you like Kareena Kapoor’s stunning latest photos? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments box below.