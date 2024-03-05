Kareena Kapoor Looks Royal Decked In Gold Head-to-toe, See Stunning Photos

Hold your seats, folks, because the style icon Kareena Kapoor takes the fashion game a notch up, decked in gold head-to-toe. Known for her exquisite, Bebo never misses a chance to ace her look wherever she goes, and that’s what makes her the ‘talk of the town,’ just like her recent appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Her royal look in golden attire has left fans spellbound.

For the grandeur of the pre-wedding bash, Kareena graced her look in a golden attire from the shelves of Ritu Kumar. The outfit had a golden butterfly neckline mini dress paired with a long jacket, creating a classic elegance. The intricate threadwork and details enchant eyes, and one can’t resist the charm of the outfit.

Kareena does justice with the drape, pairing it with a masterpiece choker necklace. She sealed her look perfectly with her rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, straight hairstyle, and pink lips. The golden handbag with matching heels adds an extra dose of glamour. Bebo effortlessly showcased her magical charm in contemporary, traditional attire. In one of the photos, she posed with Alia Bhatt, who graced her look in an ivory and gold mixed outfit. The fashion queens aced the royal glam effortlessly, taking the fashion game up.

Did you like Kareena Kapoor’s grand look decked in gold? Please share your views in the comments box below.