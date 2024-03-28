Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped photos from her upcoming film Crew. Check out the unseen photos below.

Since the ‘Crew’ trailer was released, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon have become the ‘talk of the town.’ Their quirky personalities, bold appearances, and daring characters sparked enthusiasm among the audience. As the film’s release date nears, Bebo took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with the much-needed unseen glimpse from the Crew shooting.

Sharing several photos, Kareena revealed a glimpse of her cabin along with her crew. The first picture shows where the actress started her journey shooting for Crew, applying tilak on her forehead. As you swipe right, there is a glimpse of Kareena getting ready as Jasmine Rana, her character name in the film.

From touching up before ‘take’ to discussing the scene and bursting into laughter, all the photos are a treat to the eyes, anticipating their new film. In the last photo, Kareena looked elegant, wearing a silk saree. She styled her look with golden earrings, a beautiful bindi, smokey eyes, and a clean, combed bun. These photos are now going viral on the internet.

Before the film’s release, these new behind-the-scenes photos are creating buzz among fans. Crew is a heist comedy film featuring Bollywood’s leading ladies, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. It will be released on 29 March 2024.

