Kareena Kapoor Spells Chic Glam In Coral Satin Gown With Frills, See Photos

The queen of trendsetters, Kareena Kapoor, never fails to draw our attention with fashion choices. Whether slaying in the western or mesmerizing in ethnic, she makes waves with her fashion moment yet again in the latest avatar. This time, the diva spells chic glam in a satin gown.

Decoding Kareena Kapoor’s Chic Glam

Styled by Bhawna Sharma, Kareena Kapoor spells class in a coral satin gown with cutout sleeves and frills around the asymmetric neckline from the fashion house Aroka. The actress embraces her statement style in the elegance of her stunning drape.

But wait, there is more! With the long statement earrings, the diva spells chic glam. Tanvi Chemburkar gives that touch of sophistication with dewy makeup, nude lips, and a smokey eye makeover. Her sleek, open hairstyle adds up to her chicness.

Kudos to the photographer Vivek Desai, who caught the beauty in the aesthetic environment in perfect shots with his lens. Throughout the pictures, Kareena Kapoor can be seen embracing her chic glam. The actress got dressed in the chicness for a chat event at Express Adda in Mumbai on Monday. The actress is all set to mark her debut in the digital work Jaane Jaan. The digital project will be released on 21st September 2023.

