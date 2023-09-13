Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor Spells Chic Glam In Coral Satin Gown With Frills, See Photos

Kareena Kapoor is a queen of fashion. Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures in a stunning satin gown to promote her digital debut. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Sep,2023 03:00:54
Kareena Kapoor Spells Chic Glam In Coral Satin Gown With Frills, See Photos 850795

The queen of trendsetters, Kareena Kapoor, never fails to draw our attention with fashion choices. Whether slaying in the western or mesmerizing in ethnic, she makes waves with her fashion moment yet again in the latest avatar. This time, the diva spells chic glam in a satin gown.

Decoding Kareena Kapoor’s Chic Glam

Styled by Bhawna Sharma, Kareena Kapoor spells class in a coral satin gown with cutout sleeves and frills around the asymmetric neckline from the fashion house Aroka. The actress embraces her statement style in the elegance of her stunning drape.

But wait, there is more! With the long statement earrings, the diva spells chic glam. Tanvi Chemburkar gives that touch of sophistication with dewy makeup, nude lips, and a smokey eye makeover. Her sleek, open hairstyle adds up to her chicness.

Kareena Kapoor Spells Chic Glam In Coral Satin Gown With Frills, See Photos 850805

Kareena Kapoor Spells Chic Glam In Coral Satin Gown With Frills, See Photos 850806

Kareena Kapoor Spells Chic Glam In Coral Satin Gown With Frills, See Photos 850807

Kareena Kapoor Spells Chic Glam In Coral Satin Gown With Frills, See Photos 850808

Kudos to the photographer Vivek Desai, who caught the beauty in the aesthetic environment in perfect shots with his lens. Throughout the pictures, Kareena Kapoor can be seen embracing her chic glam. The actress got dressed in the chicness for a chat event at Express Adda in Mumbai on Monday. The actress is all set to mark her debut in the digital work Jaane Jaan. The digital project will be released on 21st September 2023.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kareena Kapoor's Tangerine Crop Top, Baggy Trouser, And Sneakers Are Perfect Street Style Code 850070
Kareena Kapoor’s Tangerine Crop Top, Baggy Trouser, And Sneakers Are Perfect Street Style Code
Kareena Kapoor's 'The Buckingham Murders' set to premiere at BFI London Film Festival, deets inside 847951
Kareena Kapoor’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ set to premiere at BFI London Film Festival, deets inside
Glamour Galore: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan reunite in style, see pics 847770
Glamour Galore: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan reunite in style, see pics
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor set internet on fire with latest photos, write, “cast us in a film together” 844241
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor set internet on fire with latest photos, write, “cast us in a film together”
In Pics: Kareena Kapoor gets mushy with Saif Ali Khan, pens heartfelt birthday wish 843255
In Pics: Kareena Kapoor gets mushy with Saif Ali Khan, pens heartfelt birthday wish
Kareena Kapoor talks about the ‘hilarity’ of being a mother 835777
Kareena Kapoor talks about the ‘hilarity’ of being a mother

Latest Stories

Tina Dutta Photos: A guide to party-perfect hairstyles 850504
Tina Dutta Photos: A guide to party-perfect hairstyles
India VS Sri Lanka Aisa Cup 2023: Bowlers Push India To Enter Finals, Jasprit Bumrah To Kuldeep Yadav 851031
India VS Sri Lanka Aisa Cup 2023: Bowlers Push India To Enter Finals, Jasprit Bumrah To Kuldeep Yadav
Divya Khosla Kumar Turns Bengali Beauty In White Saree, Red Puffy Blouse, Gold Accessories, And Classy Gajra 850947
Divya Khosla Kumar Turns Bengali Beauty In White Saree, Red Puffy Blouse, Gold Accessories, And Classy Gajra
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Is Delightfully Pert Precocious & Progressive 851027
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Is Delightfully Pert Precocious & Progressive
Tejasswi Prakash, Saumya Tandon To Helly Shah: Divas Look Easy And Breezy In Comfort Dress 850858
Tejasswi Prakash, Saumya Tandon To Helly Shah: Divas Look Easy And Breezy In Comfort Dress
Inside Alia Bhatt’s rainbow filled NYC diaries, see photos 851024
Inside Alia Bhatt’s rainbow filled NYC diaries, see photos
Read Latest News