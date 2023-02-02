Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi Johar got a year older and celebrated with a party in Mumbai. Several celebs arrived at the celebration with their children. Scroll down to see who attended, including Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and more.

Karan Johar’s Kids Birthday Bash Attended By Celebrities

On an auspicious day, Yash and Roohi wore identical attire to their father, Karan Johar. The family posed for photographers who were stationed outside the event. They were all dressed in similar mickey-mouse sweaters and wore all black.

Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar’s best friend, arrived later with her boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. They were seen holding large blue gift boxes as they left the gathering. She was dressed casually in a white and blue striped casual shirt, a denim jacket, bell-bottom slacks, and white sneakers. Taimur is dressed in an all-blue t-shirt and blue jeans, while Jehangir is dressed in a pink checkered shirt, blue denim, and black and white sneakers.

Shilpa Shetty was also present, along with their daughter Samisha and son Viaan. Shilpa donned a black halter neck shirt with leopard print joggers, black boots, and a black shoulder bag with a golden strap. Viaan sported an all-black ensemble consisting of an oversized t-shirt, jeans, and black and grey shoes. Samisha was dressed in a white and multi-colored flared top, bright pink stockings, and shoes.

Maniesh Paul arrived at the party with his son Yuvann. Maniesh Paul was dressed casually in a black half-sleeved shirt, blue denim pants, and white sneakers. Yuvann was dressed in a black hoodie, blue pants, and black and yellow sneakers.

Gauri Khan was seen walking into the party with Maheep Kapoor. Gauri Khan sported an all-orange crop tee and a high-waisted skirt. Maheep Kapoor dressed in a magenta sweatshirt, light blue bell-bottom pants, and black and white shoe heels.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were seen at the twins’ birthday party. Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a white patterned t-shirt, black pants, and shiny black formal shoes. On the other hand, Mira Kapoor looked stunning in a brown printed V-neck shirt and printed pants.

Whose appearance did you like the most? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.