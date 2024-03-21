Kareena Kapoor VS Karisma Kapoor: Who Steals The Spotlight In Black Co-ord Set?

When it comes to fashion, the Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, never fail to capture attention wherever they go with their impeccable sense of fashion. From stunning bodycon dresses for the red carpet to head-turning lehengas for festive, they have outfits for every occasion. However, recently, they embraced their look in a black co-ord set. Let’s take a look at who stole the spotlight with their look.

Kareena Kapoor’s Co-ord Set

With her all-black look today, Kareena is redefining the charm of her iconic character ‘Poo.’ She wore a black square neckline strappy crop top paired with a matching pencil skirt, defining her jaw-dropping figure. To rock her look, she added the sparkle of golden earrings. With her open hairstyle with pink cheeks, smokey eyes, and glossy lips, she looks oh-so-breathtaking.

Karisma Kapoor’s Co-ord Set

On the other hand, elder sister Karisma also wore a black co-ord set today. The strapless bodice featuring delicate stonework captivates attention and has a satin bottom. With the visual, it seems this is a dress. However, the actress added some shimmer with the sparkling earrings. The clean, combed hairstyle looked classy. She looked super stunning with her smokey, edgy eyes, red cheeks, and glossy lips.

Comparing the Kapoor sisters, it is difficult to take one name. Kareena and Karisma did a great job rocking their style.

