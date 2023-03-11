Kareena Kapoor is one of the most desirable and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been doing a terrific work in the Hindi film industry since the very beginning of the year 2000 and well, that’s why, we genuinely love the fact that she truly deserves all the success, fan following and popularity that comes her way in today’s time. Be it doing performance-oriented roles or being a part of projects that have given her the desired kind of commercial success and popularity that she would have desired, our very own ‘Bebo’ has been blessed with all of it and for real. Her swag game is irresistible and well, that’s why, innumerable young girls all over the world see her as a motivation factor.

Over the years, Kareena Kapoor is someone who’s truly managed to age backwards and quite literally. She’s the mother of two but well, when it comes to looking young and charming, there’s truly no beating her in that department. Well, talking about looking young and gorgeous, right now, Kareena Kapoor is seen melting hearts of everyone the right way in her stunning and gorgeous aesthetic avatar. Well, do you all wish to check her out in that stunning style statement and fall in love with her all over again folks? See it below right away –

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor as interesting projects lined up in the pipeline for the year 2023 and we are certainly looking forward to all of it. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com