Kareena Kapoor’s Ethereal Anarkali Or Raashii Khanna’s Blissful Floral Lehenga: Which Outfit Is Best For Summer Wedding?

When it comes to fashion, Kareena Kapoor is undeniably the queen who makes her own rules to style and mesmerize with her appearance. However, South beauty Raashii Khanna is another name in the South industry who has often treated fashion enthusiasts with her contemporary take on fashion. And if you are looking for inspiration to rock a wedding look this summer season, take cues from Kareena Kapoor and Raashii Khanna.

Kareena Kapoor’s Anarkali Look

Embracing regal vibes, Kareena wore a chic white plain anarkali kurta styled with a sparkling golden cropped blouse. The golden border of the outfit looks attractive. She paired her look with a matching churidar, which complements her look. She paired her look with a heavily embellished dupatta, giving her an oh-so-breathtaking appearance. She styled her look with golden jhumkas, minimal makeup, and a simple bun.

Raashii Khanna’s Floral Lehenga Look

Flaunting her charm, Raashii donned a beautiful red and pink floral lehenga. She paired her long lehenga skirt with a sexy butterfly-neckline blouse. The plain pink dupatta completes her glam. With her small jhumkas, bold black eyes, glossy lips, and stunning figure, Raashii makes hearts flutter.

Comparing Raashii and Kareena, it is difficult to choose anyone as the best because it depends from person to person whether to go for lehenga or anarkali.