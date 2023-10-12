Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor’s filter-free face in latest selfie is new definition of ‘glowing,’ Check out

Bollywood's radiant beauty, Kareena Kapoor, decides to embrace her "filter-free" self, it's a reminder that genuine beauty shines brightest when it's unapologetically real. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Oct,2023 23:09:36
In an era dominated by perfectly filtered selfies and flawlessly edited photos, there’s something undeniably refreshing about a “no filter” selfie. It’s like catching a glimpse of a celebrity at the grocery store in their pajamas—it’s raw, real, and utterly relatable. And when Bollywood’s radiant beauty, Kareena Kapoor, decides to embrace her “filter-free” self, it’s a reminder that genuine beauty shines brightest when it’s unapologetically real. So, let’s delve into the latest selfie that’s redefining the art of “glowing” with zero filters and 100% authenticity, proving that true beauty needs no digital touch-ups to shine.

Kareena Kapoor’s no filter selfie from sets

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s “GLOWrious” unfiltered selfie had fans across the internet collectively nodding in appreciation. While most of us are just trying to conquer the art of the perfect filter, here’s Kareena, effortlessly nailing that au naturel glow that makes us all want to throw our beauty apps out the window. Her radiant smile and the hint of rosy cheeks, all complemented by the cozy blue sweatshirt, gave her that unmistakable “girl-next-door” charm. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the best filter is simply a happy heart and an authentic smile. Cheers to Kareena for keeping it real and making “just another day” look absolutely fabulous!

See photo here:

Kareena Kapoor’s filter-free face in latest selfie is new definition of ‘glowing,’ Check out 860930

Image source: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Kareena Kapoor is showing no signs of slowing down in the world of cinema, consistently taking on diverse roles that spotlight her incredible acting versatility. Most recently, in Sujoy Ghosh’s “Jaane Jaan,” a thrilling adaptation of the Japanese novel “The Devotion of Suspect X,” Kareena wowed audiences with her portrayal of a single mother caught up in a complex criminal investigation. Sharing the screen with accomplished actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, she proved her acting prowess once again. But the excitement doesn’t stop there. The highly anticipated “The Buckingham Murders,” directed by the renowned Hansal Mehta, is gearing up for its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival, promising yet another stellar performance from Kareena. And as if that wasn’t enough, she’s all set to join the star-studded cast of “The Crew,” where she’ll share the limelight with the likes of Kriti Sanon and Tabu, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in multiple exciting projects that have fans eagerly awaiting her every appearance on the silver screen.

