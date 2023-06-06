ADVERTISEMENT
Kareena Kapoor's special Monaco Grand Prix diaries

Kareena Kapoor drops glimpses from Monaco Grand Prix, opens up about her experiences as she visits the same for the first time. She showers her gratitude for the popular sports brand Puma. Check out video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jun,2023 12:30:10
The Monaco Grand Prix, an epitome of glitz, glamour, and adrenaline-fueled excitement, stands tall as one of the most prestigious and anticipated events in the world of motorsports. Nestled along the picturesque streets of Monte Carlo, this legendary Formula 1 race captures the hearts and imaginations of fans and drivers alike.

And now giving an extra boost to the glam, the worlds of Bollywood, motorsport, and cricket collided at the F1 Grand Prix circuit, creating a whirlwind of glitz and glamour. Leading the pack was the ever-charming actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made heads turn as she graced the event with her presence.

As if her radiance wasn’t enough, Kareena took things up a notch by posing alongside none other than racing sensation Valtteri Bottas and cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh. The trio formed an unstoppable trio, oozing with style and panache.

Kareena Kapoor shares video from Monaco Grand Prix

In the video, we can see her heading in her car to the track. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Monaco Grand Prix 2023♥️” and also tagged Puma in the caption. Have a look at the video-

Kareena, effortlessly slaying the fashion game, donned a sleeveless printed beige top that accentuated her flawless charm. Paired with chic pants, matching heels, and a pair of dark sunglasses, she exuded an aura of sophistication that left everyone in awe. It seems that wherever Kareena goes, the spotlight follows, and this event was no exception. With her magnetic presence and impeccable fashion choices, Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show, proving once again why she reigns supreme as the queen of elegance and grace.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

