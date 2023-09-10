Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor's Tangerine Crop Top, Baggy Trouser, And Sneakers Are Perfect Street Style Code

Kareena Kapoor is a heartthrob beauty. Her latest glam in a tangerine crop top, baggy trousers, and sneakers are perfect for street style. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Sep,2023
The ever-charming Kareena Kapoor Khan, also known as Bebo and Pooh among her fashion enthusiast fans, never fails to rule with her exquisite taste. Whether ethnic or western, she knows to carry her style with grace, exuding effortless charm. With the latest Instagram pictures, the diva gives her fans a code ace street style.

Decoding Kareena Kapoor’s Street Style

In the latest dump on the Instagram handle, Kareena can be seen wearing a tangerine high-neck crop top paired with black baggy trousers from the renowned brand Puma. With the white chunky sneakers, the actress gives herself confidence.

Kareena Kapoor's Tangerine Crop Top, Baggy Trouser, And Sneakers Are Perfect Street Style Code 850072

Kareena Kapoor's Tangerine Crop Top, Baggy Trouser, And Sneakers Are Perfect Street Style Code 850073

Kareena Kapoor's Tangerine Crop Top, Baggy Trouser, And Sneakers Are Perfect Street Style Code 850074

But wait, there is more to add statement to this street style. Kareena opts for bold winged eyeliner, edgy shiny cheeks, a sleek high ponytail, and nude lips to add an extra dose of sophistication. At the same time, the long diamond earring increases the glamour quotient.

Kareena Kapoor completes her overall style, pairing it with a black matching cropped zipper and a black handbag in her hand. The actress steps into the spotlight with her stunning street style in the series of pictures.

Kareena Kapoor is known for her fashion and style. With her every style, she brings up new avatars, making hearts flutter.

Did you like Kareena Kapoor’s street style in the latest Instagram dump? Let us share your views in the comments box below.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

