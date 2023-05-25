Kareena’s bold red lips or Anushka’s graceful pink, which would you pick for a day out?

The leading ladies of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma are keeping their styles on fire with their latest pictures on social media. One looks fierce with bold red lips, the other stuns in graceful pink

Let’s talk about a little magic wand that holds immense power in the palm of your hand. Yes, you guessed it right – lipstick! It’s not just a mere cosmetic item; it’s an essential tool in every fashionista’s arsenal. With a swift swipe of vibrant color, your lips transform into a bold statement, exuding confidence and sass.

It’s like a secret weapon that instantly adds a splash of pizzazz to your face, making heads turn wherever you go. So, whether you’re rocking a classic red, a playful pink, or a daring purple, remember, lipstick is your penultimate weapon ladies! And if you are still pondering what would be the best pick up for a day out, here we have shared Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s adoring lip shades in red and graceful pink.

Kareena Kapoor in bold red lips

Kareena Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a stunning picture straight from her Goa nights. In the picture we can see her wearing a stylish black top. She teamed it off with sleek straight hair, dewy soft eyes and red bold lips. The diva completed the look with a pair of gorgeous hoop golden earrings.

Anushka Sharma look graceful in pink lips

The actress took to her social media story to share a sunkissed picture. The diva completed the look with her sleek straight hair. She rounded it off with no makeup look and rounded it off with nude pink lips. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Grab that morning sunlight” along with sunflower emoji.

Which one would you pick for a day out? Let us know in the comments below: