Karisma Kapoor is a prominent Bollywood actress. The actress appeared in the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, now one of her most beloved flicks. Her great acting talents helped her achieve a top rank, but her dress sense was also on-notch. Her captivating appearance continues to captivate millions of hearts.

Karisma Kapoor is well-known for her ageless fashion sense and has been a style icon in the Indian film industry for many years. Karisma has always been at the forefront of fashion and continues to inspire her followers with her distinct and exquisite style.

Karisma Kapoor is also active on Instagram, where Karisma frequently posts updates about her personal and professional life. Karisma’s Instagram name attests that when it comes to expressing your authentic self on social media, she beats everyone else to the punch. She’s on Instagram without makeup and spectacles; every time she posts a photo, the love icon receives far too many likes. She just uploaded a photo of herself carrying a balloon.

Karisma Kapoor’s Picture Appearances

Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous in a black sleeveless top and blue pants. The diva’s hair was styled in a middle-parted wavy hairdo by the diva. She wears long circular earrings and a smart wristwatch as jewelry. Karisma Kapoor’s makeup was basic and sparkly, with bold expressive eyes, Kajal kohl, light pink blush, and dark pink glossy lipstick. She stands in the first image, displaying her curved stance and holding a purple heart-shaped balloon on her right.

In the second photo, she published a somewhat blurred image in which she flaunts and circles herself while looking at the balloon. In the third image, she is captured candidly with the largest smile. Finally, in the last photograph, she holds balloons with a broad smile on her face. Karisma Kapoor captioned her Instagram post, “spreading the love #happyvalentinesday.”

What do you think about Karisma Kapoor’s latest pictures of herself with purple balloons on Valentine’s day? Let us know your view in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.