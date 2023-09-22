Karisma Kapoor Joins Birthday Celebration; Captures Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Moment

It’s a celebratory moment for the Pataudi family as it is the occasion of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday. Yesterday, we at IWMBuzz.com reported about Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan vacaying and celebrating Kareena’s birthday together. Today, there is more development on the birthday front, as we see sister Karisma Kapoor joining Bebo on her big day.

Yes, and the visuals are brighter and clearer today!! The family is vacaying at the Pataudi Palace. Seems like the family is enjoying every bit of their stay here. You can see visuals of the sisters bonding with Saif. You can see Taimur being busy in his own world. You can also see Saif and Kareena getting into a deep conversation. And guess, what all of it is captured by sister Karisma Kapoor.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

