Kartik Aaryan to bring Sushant Singh Rajput's dream to life with 'Chandu Champion', read

The actor is making a maddening stir nationwide as he signed Chandu Champion next. The film takes an intriguing turn as Kartik portrays an unknown sports hero with his acting brilliance.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Jul,2023 00:35:25
Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Following his remarkable performances in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, he has successfully captivated audiences with his charm and talent. However, it is his latest release, “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” alongside the talented Kiara Advani, that has taken the box office by storm, crossing the impressive milestone of Rs 50 crore.

With that, the actor is making a maddening stir across the nation as he signed Chandu Champion next. The film takes an intriguing turn as Kartik portrays an unknown sports hero with his acting brilliance. What makes this project even more noteworthy is its connection to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Initially, Sushant was slated to star in a sports biopic based on the incredible journey of Murlikant Petkar, a physically challenged army veteran turned sportsperson.

According to reports, the late Sushant Singh Rajput was deeply moved by the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, a physically challenged army veteran turned sportsperson. Sushant, drawn to Petkar’s narrative, had expressed his reasons for signing on to portray him in a biopic. He admired Petkar’s tireless passion and his ability to conquer physical obstacles. However, destiny had other plans, and Sushant’s dream of bringing Petkar’s remarkable character to life remained unfulfilled.

Now, in a touching tribute, Kartik Aaryan has taken on the responsibility of realizing Sushant’s unfulfilled dream. With his upcoming project, “Chandu Champion,” Kartik will be stepping into the shoes of the extraordinary Murlikant Petkar, immortalizing him on the silver screen.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

