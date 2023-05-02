ADVERTISEMENT
Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have special messages for Anushka Sharma, check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
02 May,2023 15:36:44
Anushka Sharma is one of the finest and most respected actresses and performing artistes that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, we have simply loved her career graph and how. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years now and well, that’s why, come what may, we have simply loved anything and everything that she has to offer from her end. From being a part of good movies professionally to her personal love life and romantic take with Virat Kohli, we have simply loved her for everything.

Check out how Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon shared birthday wishes for Anushka Sharma:

The thing with Anushka Sharma is that she’s immensely respected in the Indian entertainment industry. That’s why, not just other fans ladies and gentlemen, even her fellow colleagues and other actresses love and respect her tremendously. That’s why, on the occasion of her birthday yesterday, we saw special wishes coming from the likes of Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon alongside many others. Well, do you all want to check out the wishes? See below folks right away –

Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have special messages for Anushka Sharma, check out 803249

Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have special messages for Anushka Sharma, check out 803250

Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have special messages for Anushka Sharma, check out 803251

Work Front:

As far as work is concerned, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress where she’s playing the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

