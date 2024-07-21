Keerthy Suresh Looks Stunning In Pink Floral Saree With Sleeveless Blouse, See Photos!

South actress Keerthy Suresh is a prominent and talented actress in the south industry. The actress is all set to entertain the audience with her performance in the upcoming film Raghu Thatha. As the release date nears, the actress Keerthy Suresh is actively promoting her film, and today, the diva shared stunning photos of herself in a pink floral saree for the promotions. Please take a look at her beautiful fit below!

Keerthy Suresh’s Pink Floral Saree With Sleeveless Blouse-

Taking to her Instagram post, Keerthy shared awesome photos of herself in an ethnic fit as she chooses for her upcoming film promotion look. The outfit features a saree with beautiful pink floral prints, exuding a fresh and elegant vibe. The light and airy fabric drapes with a dropped end piece gracefully, enhancing her graceful appearance. She paired her ethnic fit with a matching sleeveless blouse, which added a modern touch to the traditional ensemble. The sleeveless design highlights her toned arms and adds a chic element to the overall look.

Keerthy Suresh’s Accessories And Makeup-

Keerthy accessories her outfit with minimal yet elegant jewelry. She chose delicate earrings and a subtle ring, allowing the floral saree to remain the focal point of her ensemble. Her makeup kept natural and radiant, with a soft eye makeup, and a light peach lip color. This fresh-faced look complemented the floral theme of her saree perfectly. Keerthy styles her hair in side-partition soft waves, which cascade down her shoulders, adding to the ethereal quality of her look. In the photos, Keerthy Suresh flaunts her saree look with her charismatic beauty, which is perfect for a promotional event.

About Raghu Thatha Movie-

Raghu Thatha is an upcoming movie directed by Suman Kumar. It will feature Keerthy Suresh, M. S. Bhaskar, Ravindra Vijay, and Devadarshini as lead characters in the film.

