Keerthy Suresh Radiates Glam in a Yellow Sharara Set, Raashii Khanna Loved her Beauty!

South Indian sensation Keerthy Suresh continues to astound us with her grace and flair. The actress shared new pictures that were taken on the internet by storm. Keerthy, recognized for her acting prowess and fashion preferences, looked stunning in her attire. This time, the diva looks stunning in a yellow Sharara outfit. Take a look down below.

Keerthy Suresh’s Sharara Set Appearance-

Keerthy Suresh exudes ethereal beauty in her stunning yellow sharara set. She wears a vibrant yellow kurta adorned with intricate silverwork embellishments along the U-neckline and 3/4-length sleeves. The kurta’s short length adds a contemporary twist to the traditional silhouette. At the same time, the pastel colors of the flared silverwork Sharara and cut-work dupatta with silver detailing create a beautiful contrast against the bold yellow hue.

Keerthy’s Beauty Appearance-

Keerthy’s hair is fashioned in side-parted puffed loose waves in an elegant and feminine manner. Soft, natural makeup enhances her features, with a shiny emphasis on her eyes and a rosy blush adding a touch of warmth to her complexion. Her lips are adorned with a soft pink gloss lipstick, completing her radiant look with a hint of color. She completes her look with gold and diamond studded long earrings, a gold bindi, a silver ring and paired with shiny beige juttis.

Raashii Khanna’s appreciation for Keerthy’s beauty further highlights the captivating allure of her ensemble.

