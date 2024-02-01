Keerthy Suresh Wows In Yellow Saree With Bindi & Gajra, Checkout Photos

Embracing the traditional look has never looked so delightful! Keerthy Suresh takes the phrase to another level, draped in a beautiful yellow organza saree adorned with simple golden threadwork around borders. Her saree is a symphony of tradition and trend, creating a visual that has left us spellbound.

Yellow Saree Charm

The golden thread work around the corners adds an extra dose of sophistication to Keerthy’s simple saree look. This mid-week traditional treat is mesmerizing. Each intricate detail tells the story of craftsmanship, transforming the saree into a masterpiece. She pairs her look with the matching yellow sleeveless blouse with the low v-neckline accentuating her beautiful shoulders and collarbones.

Teaming up her sunshine glam with the bronze oxidized jhumkas, Keerthy effortlessly uplifts her mid-week style. The regal bangles complement her look. She tied her hair in a messy bun, which she decorated with white Gajra, adding a desi touch to her oh-so-breathtaking look. The shiny, sparkling eyes, pink blush cheeks, and nude pink lips go well with her saree. The contrasting green bindi adds a wow factor to Keerthy ethnicity.

In every snapshot, Keerthy showcases her charm like a typical Indian nari in the elegance of a six-yard saree. Her love for saree and her culture can be seen crystal clear.

Did you like Keerthy Suresh’s yellow saree look? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.