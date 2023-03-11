We no longer desire to be exposed to colour. We apologize, but we wish to focus on black’s glamorous aspect. Barbiecore, anyone? With no second thoughts, we’re picturing a timeless black. For the nth time, may we revisit it? Black, as we all know, is an excellent statement-maker and a wonderful smile-inducer. Black dresses can be the perfect option for cocktail parties and some stunning red carpet-moments because of their ever-dominant strength and how stylish they can look. Bollywood celebs who represent fashion well taught us how to wear black cut-out gowns, so take a look at their examples.

Malika Arora

Since that is the ideal location, go sheer. The single mother chose a black bodycon dress with a V-shaped thigh-high slit at the front and a closed neck with vertical accents to enhance its appearance. She has sensual cut-outs on her belly; that’s the Mala vibe for you. Stilettos,,, with a strappy front and a simple clutch,,, completed her party-night ensemble.

Ananya Pandey

Black-clad liger girl Her most recent good-looking outfit proves she can bring the heat like no one else. She revealed her stomach in this Room 24 halter-neck midi dress with a thigh-high slit and a front cut-out feature. We give it a 10/10, Meagan Concessio, the stylist. She looked fashionable,,, wearing pointed-toe shoes and gold accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor

Arrived in a style, and what a type! For the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, the Good Luck Jerry actress wore a Tanya Ghavri-designed black cut-out Antithesis gown. This plunging neckline dress had the ideal amount of provocative appeal thanks to double-strapped stilettos, an emerald pendant necklace, and layered jewellery.

Nora Fatehi

For fans of the tiny black dress, it’s time to add items to your cart. The Kusu Kusu dancer was visible wearing a form-fitting dress with full sleeves, a high keyhole collar, and side cut-outs. Such clothing brings a fair share of the celebration to your table. You can accessorise yours with sparkling accessories and heels in black with pointy toes.

Sara Ali Khan

This is the pinnacle of monochromatic style. A full-length David Koma dress with noodle straps, a thigh-high slit, and a sheer cut-out feature on her toned stomach was worn by the Atrangi Re actor, who Ami Patel styledAmi Patel styledAmi Patel styled. Ankle-strap stilettos were worn with this dress’s bustier. excellent seasoning

Kiara Advani

Kiara chose a sheer black dress with a floor-sweeping train, continuing her streak of chic and seductive fashion selections. The strapless gown featured a plunging neckline and risqué see-through sections on display.

The dress’s silhouette also increased the impact. The dress had a tight bodice that hugged her, and it flowed into a dramatic, billowing skirt with an asymmetrical hem. The actress dispensed with accessories and added only minimum makeup, letting the all-black, semi-sheer dress speak for itself.

Source: ht, indiatoday, pinkvilla