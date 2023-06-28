Know What Can Happen When Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkumar Rao Meet Again?

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao are the iconic couple from the film Stree. The duo has entertained the audience with their chemistry, comedy, and horror act. The film was a blockbuster when it was released in 2018. At the same time, the critics and audience enjoyed their performance onscreen. And now the duo are back to the 2nd part of the film. Let’s check out what happens when the duo meets again.

Rajkumar Rao took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Shraddha Kapoor. In the picture, the duo posed together with a finger on their lips. And in the caption, he wrote, “Kya hoga jab phir se milenge Stree aur Purush #Stree2.”

The shooting for Stree 2 started in March this year. And now the lead pair Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao are gearing up for the release. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. On April 12th announced the Stree 2 comeback next year. The film was a blockbuster in 2018. The horror comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj, and DK.

Stree 2 is one of the most awaited films for next year. The hopes are very high among the audience for the film’s release.

