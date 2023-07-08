ADVERTISEMENT
Know Why Shraddha Kapoor Calls Her Father 'My Baapu Bestest'

Shraddha Kapoor is a bubbly and beautiful diva in Bollywood. Here find out the reason she calls her father the bestest baapu; check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Jul,2023 06:00:56
Shraddha Kapoor is a constant muse in the entertainment world. Her bubbly antics and natural behavior have always been the favorite of the people. She is very grounded and soft, and she shares a great bond with almost everyone. And so her father is no different. Let’s check it out below

Why Shraddha Kapoor Calls Her Father The Bestest

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram and re-shared a story shared by user name @pravinshindeofficial. In the shared post, the actress is seen on the top billboard and advertising for Asics shoes. Reacting to that, Shraddha, in the text, writes, “Buddy @pravinshinderoffivvol.”

Later Shraddha’s father also shared a snap of his daughter on his Instagram account, and in the text, he wrote, “My Beti Strongest @Shraddhakapoor.” Sharing the same story on her Instagram profile, the actress replied with, ‘My Bappu Bestest.”

Shraddha Kapoor shares a great rapport with her father. The duo often shares videos, photos, and other things. Earlier, her father promoted her film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar as a unique avatar. The duo can be seen enjoying dancing on Maaro Thumka. In contrast, the actress began her career with Aashiqui 2 and became a star with her performance. She has been part of films like Baaghi, Saaho, ABCD etc.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

