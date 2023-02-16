Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are two of the most popular and admired young sensations that we all have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them come from humble backgrounds that genuinely had no connections with the Indian entertainment industry. However, come what may, they have worked their way up to the top and hence, today, they deserve all the love, success and attention that comes their way and for real. The duo have worked earlier in the past together as well in ‘Luka Chhupi’ in the year 2019 and well, the movie was indeed a laughter riot and laughing marathon for the audience to see and admire for real.

After 3 long years, both Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have reunited once again for Shehzada and well, no wonder, the excitement and happiness of the fans is at its peak for real. Both Kartik and Kriti are super excited for their movie and well, their happy-go-lucky attitude and personality is being shown to the best of their abilities when they are seen doing the promotions of the movie. Well, talking about promotions, Kartik and Kriti were recently seen twinning in black in grand style and well, we truly loved it and for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and super cute, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, outstanding according to us. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com