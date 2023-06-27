ADVERTISEMENT
Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh have a message for Arjun Kapoor

Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh are two of the most charming and loved divas in the Indian entertainment industry and how. Let's check out their special wishes for the stylish Arjun Kapoor

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
27 Jun,2023 17:53:08
Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh are two of the most enigmatic and charming actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. Both Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh have great credibility in the industry and well, that’s why, come what may, Kriti and Rakul continue to work hard in order to establish their niche and presence in the industry and how. Both Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh are immensely admired and well, they both are fine examples of two individuals who have worked very hard to become the sensations they are today. Both of them initially started their career in the South regional entertainment industry and slowly, got their share of fandom and popularity in B-Town.

Let’s check out these cute and adorable birthday wishes that both Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon have shared for Arjun Kapoor:

Not just the fact that they both have had an inspiring journey in the entertainment and showbiz space ladies and gentlemen, they also have some common friends and well, one such friend is none other than Arjun Kapoor. Yesterday marked a special day for all fans of Arjun as the actor celebrated his birthday. Well, to make it even more special ladies and gentlemen, both Kriti and Rakul shared super cute birthday wishes for Arjun Kapoor and well, we are loving the friendship vibe indeed. Well, do you all want to check out and fall in love? See here below –

Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh have a message for Arjun Kapoor 820634

Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh have a message for Arjun Kapoor 820635

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

Read Latest News