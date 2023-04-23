Kriti Sanon gets the cutout trend right, here’s how

Kriti Sanon’s stylish look in the cutout black bodycon dress shall leave you awestruck.

Kriti Sanon’s fashion sense has got the vibe! No wonder! The actress has always been the head-turner with her looks and style, from her traditional wears to her sultry western wears. The actress wowed us with her style in a preppy cutout bodycon dress in black. Keeping her style right on the notch, Kriti gave her fans rampant goals.

Here are some more, where Kriti showcased vibrancy in different colours:

The pictures are from last year December. The Mimi actress looks beautiful as she wore a designer cutout black bodycon dress. The actress completed the look with minimal makeup, bright, vibrant eyes, and nude lips. She rounded it off with sleek mid-parted hairbun. The actress accessorised the look with gorgeous hoop earrings and sheer black pumps.

Check out-

Work Front

Kriti Sanon, a versatile Indian actress, has been making waves in the film industry since her debut in 2014. Her journey began with the Telugu film “1: Nenokkadine,” She quickly established herself in Bollywood with “Heropanti” in the same year.

Over the years, Kriti has starred in a string of successful films such as “Dilwale,” “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” “Luka Chuppi,” and “Mimi,” showcasing her ability to perform in diverse genres. Her performances in films like “Panipat” and “Mimi” have been lauded by critics and audiences for their depth and nuance.

What are your views on this above look by Kriti Sanon? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.