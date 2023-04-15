Kriti Sanon is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry in today’s time. In the last few years, Kriti Sanon has grown immensely as an artiste and well, that’s why, her fans love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally for all the good reasons. Kriti Sanon has come a long way forward in her career certainly. From starting off as a young model in the Delhi modeling industry to eventually getting opportunities in B-Town in multiple projects, Kriti Sanon has certainly come a long way indeed. Not many are perhaps aware of the fact that before her success in the Hindi entertainment industry, Kriti has also done a bit of good work in the South regional entertainment industry.

Kriti Sanon shares amazing skincare tips for fans:

As an performing artiste, it is extremely important that Kriti Sanon takes good care of her skincare and makeup routine. That’s why, whenever she gets an opportunity, not only does she take good care of herself, she also ensures that she shares important and relevant information for her fans in order to help them get the best out of themselves. Well, this time, in the process, we are here to show you all a special skincare routine vlog from her end and we bet, you will be inspired. See below folks –

Work Front:

As far as work is concerned, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh.