Kriti Sanon Gives Her Fashion Vintage Spin In Black-White Off-shoulder Dress

The National Award winner Kriti Sanon is winning hearts with her fashion. The actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Ganapath. She is currently busy promoting her film. In contrast, her promotional looks are creating a buzz on the internet. Yet again, her new vintage avatar in a black and white dress is circulating on the internet.

Kriti Sanon’s Black-White Vintage Dress

The stunning Kriti Sanon, this time, opts for a modern-day black and white dress. The off-shoulder pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulder and sultry collarbones with the jaw-dropping neckline. The body-fitting dress defines her hourglass figure in the photos. She looks charming in this avatar.

But wait, there is more! With the round stud earrings, Kriti Sanon gives her look a vintage touch. At the same time, the ring in her hand complements her appearance. She adorns her look with beautiful black eyes. Her rosy cheeks and pink matte lips give her an extra dose of sophistication. Her side-part sleek hairstyle complements her vintage appearance.

In the photos, Kriti Sanon poses in style, defining her jaw-dropping figure in the body-fit dress. In contrast, her magical smile is making hearts flutter.

Along with Kriti, Sanon Ganapath also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The film is set to release in theatres on 20 October 2023.

