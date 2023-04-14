Kriti Sanon turns all stunner and glitzy with her latest pictures on her social media. Keeping her fashion all on point, the actress gave off nothing but goals. However, her new hairdo has gotten us all wowed to core. The actress shared glam-hot moments on her Instagram, on Thursday, and we are in absolute awe.

Kriti Sanon gets a new haircut

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful moment, flaunting her new short blunt haircut. The actress wore a beautiful designer red sequinned bodycon dress. She completed the look with her new chopped hair. The bob blunt looks ideal with the outfit. For makeup, the actress teamed it up with her dewy soft eyes, filled-in eyebrows and dewy soft eyes.

Sharing the picture, Kriti Sanon wrote, “If only letting go of one character and moving on to the next was as simple as chopping off my hair!”

Here take a look-

Kriti Sanon picked up the glam look for an event. And we can say, she aced the look with all perfection. Prompting with class and style, the actress catered some party night fashion goals.

Work Front

Kriti Sanon has earned fame with her amazing work on the screen. However, her work in the movie Mimi got her immense praise from the netizens. She was last seen in the movie Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress is currently gearing up for the movie Adipurush, that also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and others.