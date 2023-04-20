ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon is ‘Beyond thrilled’ as Adipurush sets to premiere at Tribeca Festival

Kriti Sanon shares insights from her upcoming movie Adipurush that is all set to get released at Tribeca festival

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Apr,2023 10:34:04
Kriti Sanon is ‘Beyond thrilled’ as Adipurush sets to premiere at Tribeca Festival

The much-anticipated film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is all set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival. This news has left fans thrilled, as they eagerly await the film’s release. The film, which features superstar Prabhas in the lead role, has been in the news ever since its announcement. With its intriguing storyline and impressive star cast, Adipurush is expected to be a major box office success upon its release.

Kriti Sanon, the female lead from the movie shared in the details on her Instagram lately, asserting that she is beyond thrilled.

Kriti Sanon shares insights

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share a poster of the movie Adipurush. The poster featured Prabhas in his Ram avatar.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, Kriti wrote, “Beyond thrilled and proud that #Adipurush will have its world premiere at the prestigious #TribecaFestival on June 13th 2023 in New York! ✨ See you guys there..”

Kriti Sanon is ‘Beyond thrilled’ as Adipurush sets to premiere at Tribeca Festival 798921

Adipurush Hype

Adipurush’s first teaser, released last year, received criticism from netizens for its questionable visual effects. However, director Om Raut had reassured fans that the ambitious adaptation of the Ramayana would leave no room for complaints once it hits the big screen.

Fans Reaction to Kriti Sanon’s post

One wrote, “Is baar kinemaster me edit to nahi Kiya na ???”

Another wrote, “I think flop rhegi😢😢 sorry to say… But apni 90s wali Ramayan hi best thi or best rhegi ❤️❤️🙌🔥”

Kriti Sanon is ‘Beyond thrilled’ as Adipurush sets to premiere at Tribeca Festival 798919

A third user wrote, “so so proud of you Krits! look at the new heights you’re reaching bc of all ur hardworking! all the best! I’m so so excited for this film!! ❤️❤️”

Kriti Sanon is ‘Beyond thrilled’ as Adipurush sets to premiere at Tribeca Festival 798920

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Kriti Sanon gives sneak-peek into early morning vlog shoot, fans love it
Kriti Sanon gives sneak-peek into early morning vlog shoot, fans love it
Kriti Sanon wins hearts with adorable gesture for special fan (unseen video alert)
Kriti Sanon wins hearts with adorable gesture for special fan (unseen video alert)
Kriti Sanon reveals secret to happiness, check out
Kriti Sanon reveals secret to happiness, check out
Sneak Peek: Kriti Sanon's Hassle-Free Skincare Routine
Sneak Peek: Kriti Sanon's Hassle-Free Skincare Routine
Kriti Sanon gives essential skincare tips (watch full vlog)
Kriti Sanon gives essential skincare tips (watch full vlog)
Viral Video: Kriti Sanon tells fan "aree kitna photo logey", netizen says, "kitna attitude dikha rahi hai..."
Viral Video: Kriti Sanon tells fan "aree kitna photo logey", netizen says, "kitna attitude dikha rahi hai..."
Latest Stories
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi find Khushi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi find Khushi
Income Tax department conducts raid on premises of Bollywood Producers Vinod Bhanushali and Jayantilal Gada
Income Tax department conducts raid on premises of Bollywood Producers Vinod Bhanushali and Jayantilal Gada
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Khushwant returns to wreak havoc in Dilpreet's life
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Khushwant returns to wreak havoc in Dilpreet's life
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta tries to unite brothers Rajveer and Shaurya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta tries to unite brothers Rajveer and Shaurya
Exclusive: Vibha Chibber bags Sudhir Sharma's Neerja for Colors?
Exclusive: Vibha Chibber bags Sudhir Sharma's Neerja for Colors?
Dimple Kapadia cracked her finger in the first take and yet continued to punch a door with her broken finger
Dimple Kapadia cracked her finger in the first take and yet continued to punch a door with her broken finger
Read Latest News