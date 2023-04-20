Kriti Sanon is ‘Beyond thrilled’ as Adipurush sets to premiere at Tribeca Festival

The much-anticipated film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is all set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival. This news has left fans thrilled, as they eagerly await the film’s release. The film, which features superstar Prabhas in the lead role, has been in the news ever since its announcement. With its intriguing storyline and impressive star cast, Adipurush is expected to be a major box office success upon its release.

Kriti Sanon, the female lead from the movie shared in the details on her Instagram lately, asserting that she is beyond thrilled.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share a poster of the movie Adipurush. The poster featured Prabhas in his Ram avatar.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, Kriti wrote, “Beyond thrilled and proud that #Adipurush will have its world premiere at the prestigious #TribecaFestival on June 13th 2023 in New York! ✨ See you guys there..”

Adipurush Hype

Adipurush’s first teaser, released last year, received criticism from netizens for its questionable visual effects. However, director Om Raut had reassured fans that the ambitious adaptation of the Ramayana would leave no room for complaints once it hits the big screen.

Fans Reaction to Kriti Sanon’s post

One wrote, “Is baar kinemaster me edit to nahi Kiya na ???”

Another wrote, “I think flop rhegi😢😢 sorry to say… But apni 90s wali Ramayan hi best thi or best rhegi ❤️❤️🙌🔥”

A third user wrote, “so so proud of you Krits! look at the new heights you’re reaching bc of all ur hardworking! all the best! I’m so so excited for this film!! ❤️❤️”