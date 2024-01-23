Kriti Sanon Redefines Denim-on-denim Style In Top-and-skirt, See Here

The sensational Kriti Sanon never fails to rule over hearts with her fashion choices. From stunning bodycon dresses to ethereal anarkalis to classic sarees, she has the skill to effortlessly pull every look to perfection. She has an amazing collection of outfits and all of them are different and expensive. However, in her latest dump, the diva redefines denim-on-denim style with a top and skirt. Check out below.

Kriti Sanon’s Denim-on-denim Style

Treating her fans with her impeccable style, Kriti left them in awe with her latest glam. The actress redefined denim-on-denim fashion with a strapless corset top paired with a floor-length pencil skirt. The outfit hugs Kriti Sanon’s body in a way that defines her picturesque figure. In this stunning outfit, Kriti Sanon looks cool.

Kriti Sanon styles her charming look with the huge gold hoop earrings. But wait, that’s not all! The actress left her locks open to give her an attractive touch. At the same time, the smokey eye makeup complements her appearance. With the dewy cheeks and rose glow, she looks wow. Her glossy lips give her a wow appearance. Throughout the photos, Kriti shows her striking poses flaunting her curves figure.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s denim-on-denim style? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.