Kriti Sanon Reveals Secret To Her Healthy And Glowing Skin

Kriti Sanon is a stunning beauty in the entertainment world. In her latest update, the diva reveals the secret to her healthy and glowing skin

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Aug,2023 05:05:17
Kriti Sanon, the stunning and gorgeous diva in the film business, always surprises her fans with her effortless glow in different styles. No matter what time of the day, the actress always looks glowing. In contrast, many might wonder about the secret to her flawless skin. Ending everyone’s eagerness, Kriti revealed her secret to keep her skin healthy and glowing.

Kriti Sanon’s Secret Of Healthy And Glowing Skin In New Update

Taking to her Instagram, the diva shared an unfiltered snap of herself. In the picture, she can be seen smiling with a v pose. She wore a black casual t-shirt and tied her hair in a bun. Her face has a gel-like mask, and she looked beautiful in the sunkissed picture.

Undoubtedly, the secret to her glowing and healthy skin is the regular skincare regime which includes cleansing, hydrating, and moisturizing her skin.

Recently, the actress launched her skincare brand HYPHEN. Taking to her Instagram, the actress revealed the details about her brand on her 33rd birthday, 27th July 2023. Her skincare brand offers affordable, PETA certified, and cruelty free products to enhance lives. In the series of posts, the actress shared the details about products in her brand’s kitty.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s secret to glowing and healthy skin? Please share your views with us in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

