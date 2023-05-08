ADVERTISEMENT
Kriti Sanon shares major update for Adipurush fans, Kajal Aggarwal is all smiles

Kriti Sanon and Kajal Aggarwal are two of the most stylish and admired actresses that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have achieved tremendous success in their entire career and we love it. Well, check out the latest action happening at their end.

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
08 May,2023 20:00:28
Kriti Sanon and Kajal Aggarwal are two of the most stylish and admired actresses that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have achieved tremendous success in their entire career and we love it. While Kriti Sanon has been a bonafide rage and sensation in the Hindi entertainment industry for the longest time with her presence, Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand, started her career first in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making a mark for herself in B-Town. Both Kriti Sanon and Kajal Aggarwal have got a humongous fan following for themselves in the Indian entertainment space and well, that’s what we truly love and admire the most about them in terms of social media activities.

Check out the latest social media posts involving Kriti Sanon and Kajal Aggarwal:

Both Kriti Sanon and Kajal Aggarwal are extremely active and engaging with their fans on social media and we truly love all their posts. So, what’s the latest we get to see at their end? Well, right now, Kriti Sanon, in her social media Instagram story has shared a big update from her end about Adipurush movie. She’s got the entire Hyderabad crowd excited with perfection with her presence and fun in the Instagram story and we love it. On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal is seen all smiles as she enjoys a gala time with her dear friend. Well, do you want to see all of it? See below folks –

Kriti Sanon shares major update for Adipurush fans, Kajal Aggarwal is all smiles 805147

Kriti Sanon shares major update for Adipurush fans, Kajal Aggarwal is all smiles 805148

Work Front:

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to make a big project announcement very soon whereas Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush movie alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

