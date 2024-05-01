Kriti Sanon Showers Kisses & Hearts For Someone Special, Find Who?

The heartthrob Kriti Sanon never misses a chance to make hearts flutter with her cuteness. She is a social media bug who loves to share insights from her personal and professional life, whether traveling to a new place or enjoying her ‘me time’ in the city. However, today, Kriti’s mood was to treat herself with something delicious. And she was seen showering a kiss and heart for someone special. So, let’s find out who that person is.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon shares insights from her lunch date. While we may not know who she’s sharing this special meal with, one thing is clear: she’s not forgetting her fans. Kriti showers a kiss with a heart made with her hand, a sweet gesture that makes her fans feel included in her life. This is Kriti’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to her fans and followers, and it’s truly heartwarming.

For her lunch date, Kriti Sanon rocked a casual yet chic look in a white tee and a floral-printed shawl. Her small chain and bracelet added a touch of elegance to her outfit. She completed her look with a pair of brown glasses, adding a fun element to her ensemble. In another photo, she shared a sunny, smile-filled moment that’s sure to make your heart flutter. She even winked, teasing her fans with her playful spirit. Today, Kriti’s mood is all about fun and free-spiritedness, and it’s always a delight to see her and her quirkiness.