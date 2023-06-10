Kriti Sanon's beautiful smile is worth a million dollars

When it comes to traditional style and fashion, Kriti Sanon is like a vibrant burst of colors on a canvas. She effortlessly weaves together tradition and trend, showcasing a mesmerizing tapestry of sartorial grandeur.

Whether it’s slipping into an ethereal saree with intricate embroidery or donning an intricately embellished lehenga, or a simple salwar suit Kriti knows how to make heads turn and jaws drop. Her style exudes a perfect balance of elegance and playfulness, as she fearlessly experiments with vibrant hues, bold prints, and intricate details.

Kriti stuns in purple embellished salwar suit

The actress shared a couple of pictures on her social media handle. Cladded in a sheer piece of embellished lilac salwar suit, the actress channelled out nothing but grace. While that, we are all crushing over her majestic smile in the slew of pictures. Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned it with lilac heart emojis.

Here take a look-

Just like a kaleidoscope, Kriti’s traditional ensembles never fail to mesmerize, leaving us in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. With each outfit, she effortlessly captures the essence of our rich cultural heritage and infuses it with her charm, making her a true style icon. Kriti Sanon is a fashionista who paints the town red, blue, green, and every other hue of the rainbow, one traditional ensemble at a time.