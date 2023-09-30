Kriti Sanon's Pop Color Crop Top And Skirt With Gold Accessories Are Summer Goals

Highlights

The gorgeous Kriti Sanon is a powerhouse of talent. With her amazing acting skills, she carved her niche in the Bollywood industry. She began her journey from Heropanti and has become one of the most loved divas. However, it is not just her acting but her exquisite fashion sense which makes her a favorite of many. And today’s crop top and skirt look is perfect for summer goals.

Kriti Sanon’s Summer Goals Avatar In Crop Top and Skirt

In the latest video on Instagram, Kriti can be seen embracing her sassy vibes, posing for the camera. She wore a lime yellow crop top with a thin slip accentuating her beautiful shoulders and sultry neckline. She pairs the bodice with a high-waist pencil skirt. The side slit to the skirt gives a sense of sensuality. In this coordinated crop top and skirt, Kriti serves perfect summer goals. You can slay your comfy and stylish look just like Kriti here.

How To Style The Summer Fit

Kriti Sanon adds some sparkle in the light shade with the shiny gold hoop earrings and the three thick modern bangles. Her hair, styled in a high bun with flying flicks on her cheeks, makes her summer-ready with a frizz-free, stylish look. Throughout the video, Kriti shows her sass posing on the sofa, and her beautiful smile makes hearts flutter.

