Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon's Pop Color Crop Top And Skirt With Gold Accessories Are Summer Goals

Kriti Sanon never misses a chance to show her fashionista vibes. Her crop top and skirt style exude the perfect summer goals this time. Check out the video below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Sep,2023 21:25:02
Kriti Sanon's Pop Color Crop Top And Skirt With Gold Accessories Are Summer Goals 857042

Highlights

  • Kriti Sanon serves summer goals in her casual crop top and skirt style.
  • Kriti Sanon styles her casual look with statement accessories.
  • Kriti is mesmerizing fans with her sassy look in the video.

The gorgeous Kriti Sanon is a powerhouse of talent. With her amazing acting skills, she carved her niche in the Bollywood industry. She began her journey from Heropanti and has become one of the most loved divas. However, it is not just her acting but her exquisite fashion sense which makes her a favorite of many. And today’s crop top and skirt look is perfect for summer goals.

Kriti Sanon’s Summer Goals Avatar In Crop Top and Skirt

In the latest video on Instagram, Kriti can be seen embracing her sassy vibes, posing for the camera. She wore a lime yellow crop top with a thin slip accentuating her beautiful shoulders and sultry neckline. She pairs the bodice with a high-waist pencil skirt. The side slit to the skirt gives a sense of sensuality. In this coordinated crop top and skirt, Kriti serves perfect summer goals. You can slay your comfy and stylish look just like Kriti here.

How To Style The Summer Fit

Kriti Sanon adds some sparkle in the light shade with the shiny gold hoop earrings and the three thick modern bangles. Her hair, styled in a high bun with flying flicks on her cheeks, makes her summer-ready with a frizz-free, stylish look. Throughout the video, Kriti shows her sass posing on the sofa, and her beautiful smile makes hearts flutter.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Go bold and bright in crop top lehengas: Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi show the way 856601
Go bold and bright in crop top lehengas: Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi show the way
Ganpat Promotions: Kriti Sanon turns up glam quotient in black leather biker dress [Photos] 856576
Ganapath Promotions: Kriti Sanon turns up glam quotient in black leather biker dress [Photos]
Kriti Sanon's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Her Special Someone, Find Out 856233
Kriti Sanon’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Her Special Someone, Find Out
Easy kurta pajama styling cues from Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor 856054
Easy kurta pajama styling cues from Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor
Infuse your wardrobe with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon’s sharara sets 855509
Infuse your wardrobe with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon’s sharara sets
"Kriti Sanon's emotional quotient as MIMI was a revelation. Her best is yet to come," says director Ashutosh Gowarikar! 854771
“Kriti Sanon’s emotional quotient as MIMI was a revelation. Her best is yet to come,” says director Ashutosh Gowarikar!

Latest Stories

Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty calls Shriya Saran his favourite actress, Rashmika Mandanna reacts 856958
Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty calls Shriya Saran his favourite actress, Rashmika Mandanna reacts
Yamas! Inside Sanaya Irani’s exotic Greece diaries 857249
Yamas! Inside Sanaya Irani’s exotic Greece diaries
Watch! Sara Ali Khan wants to have kids when she turns 32, here's what she said 856938
Watch! Sara Ali Khan wants to have kids when she turns 32, here’s what she said
Tejasswi Prakash's Bustier Mini Dress With Thigh-high Boots Is Made For Cocktail Party 857177
Tejasswi Prakash’s Bustier Mini Dress With Thigh-high Boots Is Made For Cocktail Party
Hina Khan Thanks A Friend For Saving Her From Hospitalization; Read Here 857099
Hina Khan Thanks A Friend For Saving Her From Hospitalization; Read Here
Auto Draft 857053
Nayanthara Hugs Hubby Vignesh Shivan; Pics Exude Perfect Couple Goals
Read Latest News